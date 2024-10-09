Anthony Loke Proposes, Anwar Approves: UTAR Tax Claim Waived

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has approved the waiver of an RM83 million tax bill for Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR), one of the country’s top private universities, following a proposal by Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook during a cabinet meeting.

The decision marks a significant turnaround in a controversy that has been brewing for weeks, raising concerns about the financial stability of educational institutions in Malaysia.

Loke, also the Secretary-General of the DAP, confirmed that the Prime Minister has instructed the Finance Ministry to communicate the decision to UTAR’s governing body officially.

The letter detailing this decision will be sent out in the coming days, bringing this issue to a close.

Sin Chew reported this development, citing reliable sources close to the matter.

Background of the Tax Claim

The tax claim, which included penalties, was for 2017 to 2023.

The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) had levied it after re-auditing the university’s accounts.

UTAR, established in 2002, has long been considered tax-exempt as an educational institution.

The sudden tax bill had raised questions about the status of other private universities in the country.

Upholding Educational Support

MCA President Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong who is also a UTAR council member, welcomed the decision.

He had previously argued that both UTAR and its managing foundation were set up as tax-exempt entities.

Wee said the decision upholds the principle of supporting education in the country.

UTAR’s establishment and management have always been in accordance with the law.

Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying previously clarified that the UTAR and the UTAR Education Foundation (Utaref) are treated as separate entities concerning tax-exempt status.

While Utaref continues to enjoy tax exemption, UTAR does not have this status.

Unequal Application of Law?

The waiver had caused unhappiness among some members of the public, who viewed it as unfair treatment compared to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH).

Investigations revealed GISBH has not paid taxes, resulting in fines and the seizure of large sums of money.

However, for UTAR, there were no mention of account freezes, asset seizures, or business closures.

There are also questions about whether this issue will receive the same level of media attention and criticism as other tax-related controversies.

