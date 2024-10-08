Zus Coffee Raises RM100K With MAPIM For Gaza Relief

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In an era where corporate social responsibility often feels like an afterthought, Zus Coffee proves that technology and compassion can blend as smoothly as a well-crafted latte.

The Malaysian tech-led brand has successfully raised RM100,000 for Gaza relief efforts by integrating a donation feature into their mobile app.

The initiative, part of their “1,000,000 Supporters Campaign”, allows customers to donate as little as RM1 per purchase.

This micro-donation model has transformed everyday coffee runs into acts of global solidarity.

The coffee chain also introduced a Gaza Special Edition Cup Sleeve to raise awareness.

Tech-Driven Philanthropy

Partnering with the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (MAPIM), ZUS Coffee is channelling these funds towards providing essential supplies like hot meals, medicine, and clean water to Gaza’s besieged population.

Venon Tian, Chief Operating Officer of ZUS Coffee, said the company’s technology allows every purchase to be part of a meaningful contribution and movement, demonstrating how simple acts can drive real change.

We are honoured to stand in solidarity with the people of Gaza, and none of this would have been possible without the compassionate spirit of our ZUS community. At ZUS Coffee, we always strive to find innovative ways to give back.

This latest effort follows a RM100,000 donation made by the company in June, which targeted specific areas in Gaza, including Deir al-Balah, Khan Younis, and Gaza City.

The recent siege of Gaza began on 2 November last year, as Israeli forces surrounded the area amid military operations.

The blockade has severely impacted the humanitarian situation, with reports indicating that Israel’s current siege is obstructing 83% of food aid to Gaza.

Business as a Force for Good

Ahmad Sani Abdul Alim Araby, CEO of MAPIM, believes this partnership sets a powerful precedent.

Together, we are making a lasting, positive impact and inspiring others to step up and drive meaningful change,

As the conflict in Gaza continues to unfold, initiatives like these highlight the potential for businesses to play a significant role in humanitarian efforts.

They also challenge consumers to consider how their daily choices can contribute to broader social impact.

With plans to expand their charitable efforts locally and internationally, ZUS Coffee’s blend of technology and social responsibility might just be brewing a new model for corporate engagement in global issues.

READ MORE: Zus Coffee Collaborates With MAPIM To Send Aid To People Of Palestine

READ MORE: Palestine Conflict Sparks Divisive Debate Among Malaysians On Social Media

READ MORE: [Watch] Palestinians Clash With Authorities At Wisma Transit, Public Sympathy Wanes

READ MORE: ZUS Coffee Brews Up RM250 Million Investment For Global Takeover

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram