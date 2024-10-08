[Watch] Teen Driver Crashes Mercedes Into Car At Toll Gate

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A high-speed collision involving a teenage driver in a Mercedes-Benz has ignited public outrage and debate over road safety.

The incident occurred recently when a 19-year-old driver crashed his Mercedes into the rear of a Chery car at an RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) toll booth.

The exact location of the toll gate has not been disclosed.

Dashcam footage of the incident, shared on the Facebook group “DashCam Malaysia,” shows the Mercedes approaching the toll at high speed, seemingly without attempting to brake.

The collision caused severe damage to both vehicles, with the rear of the Chery car badly crushed and the front of the Mercedes almost destroyed.



Teen Driver Shows Indifference After High-Speed Collision

Witnesses report that the young Mercedes driver appeared nonchalant following the crash, allegedly focusing on his mobile phone rather than addressing the situation.

This behaviour has drawn sharp criticism from social media users, who have called for severe consequences.

One commenter stated that the Mercedes driver didn’t brake at the toll booth.

According to the driver of the Chery, the Mercedes driver is only 19 years old.

Social Media Users Offer Legal Advice to Victim

Many have also questioned how a 19-year-old became a driver of a luxury vehicle and whether current licensing systems adequately prepare young drivers for the responsibilities of the road.

“You can consider filing a claim and finding a lawyer to handle the case properly,” a social media user advised the Chery car owner.

“If the other party threatens your life, remember to fight back bravely. The chance of winning is 99%.”

The incident has also reignited debate about the safety of RFID toll systems, which were introduced to reduce congestion but have faced criticism over potential safety issues.

