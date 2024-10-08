Mowgli Malaysia Now A Skilled Mechanic: Muhammad Syukur’s New Path

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Muhammad Syukur Khamis, nicknamed “Mowgli Malaysia,” first gained international attention through a viral photograph showing him surrounded by his family’s buffaloes.

The iconic image, captured by photographer Dallah Dean Photography and Mohd Nazri Sulaiman, depicted Syukur’s natural connection with the animals in a serene rural setting.

Left: Mohd Nazri Sulaiman/Facebook, Right: Dallah Dean Photography

The image resonated with people due to its portrayal of the harmony between humans and nature.

The photograph was awarded the Alfred Fried Photography Award in 2018 and was exhibited at the Austrian Cultural Forum in Italy.

It also won Asian Geographic’s “Images of Asia” award in the Street or People category the same year​. These achievements catapulted Syukur to fame, and he became known as “Mowgli Malaysia” due to his close relationship with the animals, much like Mowgli from The Jungle Book.

Now 19 years old, Muhammad Syukur has expanded his horizons by venturing into the world of mechanics.

Left: Dallah Dean Photography/Facebook, Right: @mygiatmara/TikTok

After completing a six-month course in Motorcycle Technology at GiatMARA Hulu Terengganu, he opened a motorcycle workshop in his hometown, Kampung Banggol Katong, Kuala Terengganu.

His elder brother, Muhammad Alias, also contributes to the workshop, though Syukur manages most of the daily operations.

Despite his busy schedule, he continues to care for his family’s animals, including 80 buffaloes, which remain a source of comfort and connection for him​

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram