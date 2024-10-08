Four Police Officers Transferred After Shah Alam Police Station Party Scandal

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Several police officers have been transferred following two incidents involving unauthorized parties, raising questions about discipline within the force.

In the first incident, a corporal was found hosting a party with four civilians in the lounge of a police station in Shah Alam.

The corporal has since been transferred, while three of his superiors—a sergeant, a sergeant major, and an inspector—have been moved to different states.

The action was taken under Regulation 3C of the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993.

SOP Violation: Unauthorized Civilians in Police Premises

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan told reporters the three superiors had been transferred to Johor and Kelantan states because they failed to manage their subordinates well.

This clearly contradicts the standard operating procedure (SOP), which states that members of the public cannot be brought into office premises without official business. This is an internal action where all of them have been taken action.

The party, which took place at 1:30 am on 28 September, was discovered during a surprise inspection by the Integrity and Standards Enforcement Team.

Five people were arrested to assist with investigations, though no contraband was found.

READ MORE: Busted: Sergeant Throws Illicit Party At Police Station In Shah Alam

Transferred and Charged: Swift Action Against Accused Officers

In a separate incident, three low-ranking police officers from Kajang were arrested for allegedly taking drugs at a nightclub in Taman Damas, Balakong.

They have been transferred from their original positions and face criminal charges and disciplinary investigations.

Hussein emphasized that such behaviour is not tolerated within the force.

He stated that surprise inspections are regularly conducted to ensure compliance with disciplinary standards.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram