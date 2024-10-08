Father Reflects On Daughter’s First And Final Letter After Tragedy At Kuen Cheng High School

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a poignant social media post, a father has shared his reflections on the only letter his 13-year-old daughter ever wrote to him – her final message before her tragic death at Kuen Cheng High School in Kuala Lumpur last week.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday evening (1 Oct), saw the young student fall from the eighth floor of the school building.

The Brickfields district police are treating the case as sudden death.

The father, Simon Leong, described the letter as both the first and last he would ever receive from his daughter.

Despite its brevity, the note has profoundly impacted him, offering insights into his child’s character and the depth of their relationship.



A Final Act of Love: Daughter’s Thoughtful Language Choice

“Baby, you’re really funny!,” Leong wrote, noting how his daughter avoided mentioning her pain or unhappiness, seemingly to spare him further distress.

He praised her thoughtfulness in writing to him in Chinese, aware of his limited English proficiency.

At such a young age, you already know how to think of others!!! You knew Dad’s English level is limited, so you wrote in Chinese for me, afraid I wouldn’t understand!

The letter’s contents appear to have been lighthearted, with Leong mentioning his daughter’s playful nature shining through even in her farewell.

This contrast between her outward demeanour and inner turmoil has left the father grappling with complex emotions.

Behind the Smile: The Unseen Pain of a Young Student

“You always kept your troubles hidden in the deepest part of your heart,” Leong reflected, recognising his daughter’s tendency to present a strong and happy facade to the world.

Dad knows you have thousands of words to say but don’t want to speak them out! You never want others to know you’re unhappy, always showing your strong and happy side in front of others! You’re kind! You’re really kind!

As the community mourns this loss, the father’s sharing of this personal correspondence has sparked discussions about youth mental health and the need for better support systems in schools and society at large.

Kuen Cheng High School has issued a statement confirming the incident and offering counselling support to affected students.

Father Debunks Viral Video: ‘Not My Daughter

In another development, Leong has addressed circulating rumours and videos related to his daughter’s passing.

The video in question, which had been widely shared on various platforms, allegedly showed a bullying incident.

Leong’s statement contradicts speculation that his daughter had been a victim of bullying at school.

Additionally, Leong appealed for the removal of another video, purportedly showing his daughter’s last message.

Kuen Cheng High School has also issued a statement regarding the circulating video.

The school administration categorically denied any connection between the video and the recent tragedy, emphasizing that the footage does not depict any incident involving their students.

If you need help or someone to talk to, here’s a list of helplines:

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service

Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392

Talian Kasih

Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Befrienders KL

Tel: 03-7627 2929

Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia

Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)

Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327

FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind

MySejahtera Digital Healthcare

In the app, click on ‘MyMinda.’

