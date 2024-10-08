Father Killed Trying To Prevent Mentally Ill Son From Suicide Attempt

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 32-year-old man suffering from mental illness is believed to have stabbed his 65-year-old father to death before ending his own life.

The incident occurred at Kampung Sinaling in Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan, on 5 October.

Kuala Pilah district police chief Superintendant Amran Mohd Ghani said the son had been experiencing hallucinations and attempted suicide at the time of the incident.

The father, a retired teacher, had reportedly been trying to prevent his son from self-harm when the situation escalated tragically.

Initial Alert and Police Response

Police were alerted to the incident at approximately 4:40 pm local time, following a report from a member of the public.

The caller informed authorities that a man had been fatally stabbed in what appeared to be a domestic incident involving his son.

A sharp weapon, believed to be the murder weapon, was recovered from the house while the suspect fled the scene in a car.

Authorities later found the suspect unconscious by the roadside, with foam around his mouth, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both bodies have been taken to Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Seremban for post-mortem examinations.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Police arrived shortly after and pronounced the man dead at the scene, noting foam around his mouth. (Pix: Facebook/YG Yiyi)

Shopkeeper’s Encounter with Suspect

A local shopkeeper has provided new details about the final moments of the tragedy.

Lee Kien Huei, 40, said the suspect had entered his fruit shop in Pekan Senaling, attempting to purchase a knife.

When I saw him not far from the shop, I immediately called the police. The suspect then came into this shop to buy a knife, but I told him to go to another shop, claiming we had no knives here.

He then observed the suspect buying a knife from a nearby store before suddenly collapsing by the roadside.

Lee, who knew both the suspect and his father, a retired teacher, said he was aware of the younger man’s mental health issues.

“He never bothered anyone and seemed normal when he visited my shop,” he added, as reported by mStar.

If you need help or someone to talk to, here’s a list of helplines:

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service

Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392

Talian Kasih

Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Befrienders KL

Tel: 03-7627 2929

Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia

Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)

Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327

FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind

MySejahtera Digital Healthcare

In the app, click on ‘MyMinda.’

