Lost And Found: Good Samaritans In Kulim Rally To Return Lost iPhone

A heartwarming yet stressful incident has gone viral on TikTok, involving the loss and eventual recovery of an iPhone in Kulim, Kedah.

The TikTok video was posted by Fazli (@fazli3036), who found the iPhone lying abandoned on the roadside near the Hi-Tech Kulim area.

The video quickly gained attention, with the caption stating, “Naya iPhone pakcik nie jatuh tepi jalan, lokasi hi-tech Kulim,” indicating that the iPhone likely belonged to an older man who had dropped it by accident.

Many viewers were eager for updates on whether the owner had been located. A TikTok user, Ahmad Nazirul Dinie, asked for updates, curious if the owner had retrieved the phone.

Fazli reassured him by sharing that the phone owner’s neighbor had already informed the local community group, and they were waiting for the owner to call and claim it.

The local community’s support was evident, as others chimed in to help.

A TikTok user even offered to treat Fazli to a meal at his shop as a token of appreciation for his effort.

Fazli, grateful for the kind gesture, responded, “Ya org baling, bekerja di Kulim, terima kasih sahabat semoga sentiasa dimurahkan rezeki selalu amin,” thanking him and wishing blessings for his good fortune.

However, not all comments were light-hearted. A TikTok user named Arianarose24 shared a contrasting experience, stating, “Jumpa org baik. Sy jumpa org jht. Terus tk jumpa fon sy dlm toilet. Trrtinggal situ,” lamenting her unfortunate experience of losing her phone in a public toilet and encountering unhelpful people.

Fazli responded empathetically, reminding everyone that taking what doesn’t belong to them could bring misfortune later on.

This incident not only showcased the power of social media in rallying a community to assist one another but also emphasized the importance of honesty and kindness in everyday situations.

Fazli’s efforts to return the lost phone to its rightful owner resonated with many, while the interactions in the comments reflected a strong sense of solidarity within the Kulim community.

Despite Arianarose24’s less fortunate encounter, the overall positivity and compassion shown in this incident remind us that good deeds still exist and can have a lasting impact on those involved.

