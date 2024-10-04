[Watch] Students And Teachers Unite In Heartfelt Farewell To Kuen Cheng High School Student

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The grounds of Nirvana Memorial Hall were filled with a sea of familiar faces on Thursday morning (3 Oct) as students and teachers from Kuen Cheng High School came together to bid a final farewell to one of their own.

More than a hundred members of the school community arrived in three buses, joining family members to honour the memory of a Form 1 student, Leong Jin Yao, who had tragically passed away earlier in the week.

The atmosphere was one of quiet reflection as students stood shoulder to shoulder with their teachers, many still in their school uniforms.

The shared grief was palpable, yet there was also a sense of unity and support.



A Solemn Farewell: The Journey Begins

At 10:10 a.m., the hearse – accompanied by the song 凤凰花开的路口 (At the Cross Where Phoenix Flowers Bloom) – began its journey to the Nirvana crematorium in Shah Alam.

Teachers gently guided students in a respectful bow to the passing hearse.

Tears were shed openly, reflecting the young student’s impact on her peers and mentors.

Sin Chew reported that the deceased’s parents were absent from the ceremony, adhering to a tradition that elders should not see off the young, and had gone ahead to the crematorium to wait.

The students and teachers followed in buses, determined to accompany their friend and pupil on her final journey.

A Father’s Farewell: Simon Leong’s Heartfelt Message

In a heartbreaking display of a father’s love, Simon Leong, the girl’s father, shared a poignant message on social media.

His words, filled with both sorrow and hope, touched many in the community.

You won’t be alone, your family will always be by your side! When you go to another world, you must live happily. Remember, don’t live your life in the mouths of others. Only by living your own life can you truly exist! Your family will love you forever ❤️

Leong’s message resonated deeply with many, highlighting the tragedy behind the day’s events.

His words remind us of the enduring bond between parent and child, even in the face of unimaginable loss.

