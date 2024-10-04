Universiti Malaya Ranks Third In Southeast Asia, Still In Singapore’s Shadow

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As the dust settles on the latest QS World University Rankings, the University of Malaya is ranked third best in Southeast Asia.

But let’s not pop the champagne just yet – the gap between UM and its Singaporean counterparts is wider than the Strait of Johor.

The National University of Singapore (NUS) continues to reign supreme, flexing its academic muscles with a staggering score of 93.7.

Not far behind, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) secures the second spot, forming a Singaporean stranglehold on the region’s academic summit.

The Chasing Pack: UKM, USM, and UPM in Top 150

While proudly waving the Jalur Gemilang in third place, UM finds itself in a league of its own – neither able to challenge the Singaporean juggernauts nor at risk from the snapping jaws of other ASEAN contenders.

Nipping at UM’s heels, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) and Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) and have carved out their own spots in the top 150.

Not far behind, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) are making waves in the top 200.

The roster doesn’t end there.

Taylor’s University, UCSI and University Teknologi Petronas (UTP) round out Malaysia’s elite eight, all comfortably nestled in the top 300.

Malaysia’s Dilemma: Catching Singapore or Fending Off Challengers?

This academic tug-of-war isn’t just about bragging rights.

It’s a reflection of each nation’s investment in education, research capabilities, and ability to attract top-tier global talent.

While Malaysia can pat itself on the back for outpacing other ASEAN nations, the question remains: how long until it can give Singapore a run for its money?

As other Southeast Asian universities, such as Indonesia’s Universitas Indonesia (UI), Universitas Gajah Mada (UGM), and Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB), claw their way up the rankings, the pressure is on UM to close the gap with its northern neighbours.

Otherwise, it might find itself looking over its shoulder instead of ahead.

