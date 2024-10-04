Nippon Paint And MARA Join Forces To Boost Automotive TVET In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Nippon Paint Malaysia and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in Malaysia’s automotive sector.

The partnership, announced recently at the TVET Expo in MITC Melaka, aims to develop a skilled workforce to support the country’s growing automotive industry.

The collaboration comes as Malaysia seeks to establish itself as an automotive export hub under the National Automotive Policy 2020.

With the second-largest automotive industry in Southeast Asia and a record-high production of 799,731 vehicles in 2023, the demand for skilled TVET workers is crucial.

High-Level Government Support for TVET Initiative

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also minister of rural and regional development, attended the signing ceremony.

Ir. Mohd Nizam Mokhri, representing MARA, emphasized the importance of industry partnerships in line with the National TVET Policy 2030.

“These collaborations equip young Malaysians with industry-relevant skills and enable us to advance sectors like the automotive coating industry,” he stated.

Nippon Paint’s General Manager, Tay Tze Tuck, called the MoU a “significant milestone” for the company.

Nippon Paint Commits to Industry Excellence and Economic Growth

Tay highlighted Nippon Paint’s commitment to setting new industry standards and supporting Malaysia’s economic goals through high-quality local auto parts production.

The agreement includes comprehensive training programs for 240 MARA students and 37 lecturers, focusing on auto-refinishing skills.

Additionally, up to 24 MARA training centres will be accredited as certified Nippon Paint training centres.

This partnership is expected to play a vital role in bridging the gap between industry needs and educational training in Malaysia’s automotive sector, particularly in automotive refinishing and coating technologies.

