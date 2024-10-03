Melaka’s Surprise Pit: Road Collapse Sparks Safety Concerns

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A gaping hole that appeared suddenly on a busy road in Melaka has injured several motorists and raised concerns about infrastructure safety in the historic city.

The incident occurred on Jalan Syed Abdul Aziz near Melaka Raya, where a 3.5-meter-long, 1.7-meter-deep cavity opened without warning.

Izzat Irsyaduddin Daud, a 36-year-old food delivery rider, narrowly avoided disaster.

He was making a delivery around 11 a.m. when he suddenly saw this huge hole and swerved to avoid it.

However, he hit the roadside, injuring his toe.

JKR Rules Out Sinkhole, Cite Structural Issues

Melaka’s Public Works Department (JKR) Director, Ir. Mohamad Salzeli Mokhtar clarified that the collapse was due to a broken box culvert, likely caused by overweight vehicles.

“This isn’t a sinkhole but a structural failure,” he explained at the scene.

Malaysia Gazette reported that the incident has stirred memories of past sinkhole scares in Melaka, a UNESCO World Heritage site built on reclaimed land.

Residents have long worried about the stability of the city’s foundations, which are over 40 years old in some areas.

Immediate Measures and Long-Term Plans

Authorities have implemented immediate measures, including contraflow traffic and a 10-ton weight limit on the affected road.

Long-term repairs are pending approval of emergency funds.

Some WhatsApp groups circulated messages jokingly suggesting that the hole’s sudden appearance was Godzilla’s work, the fictional giant monster from Japanese popular culture.

Some residents turned the incident into memes, circulating visual jokes widely online. (Pix: The Star/Asia News Network)

The previous tragedy in Kuala Lumpur that claimed the life of an Indian tourist and other sinkhole incidents has amplified these fears, with the public now hyper-aware of the potential dangers lurking beneath their feet.

READ MORE: 48-Year-Old Hindu Man Converts To Islam After Narrow Escape From Masjid India Sinkhole

READ MORE: Sinkhole Appears In Front Of KLIA’s Bunga Raya Complex

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.