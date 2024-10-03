Malaysian’s Vanishing Act In Bangkok Unravels As Border Crossing Confirmed

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The mystery surrounding a young Malaysian’s disappearance in Bangkok has taken a surprising twist.

Thai immigration officials have verified that Goh Beng Shong, 21, departed the country for Germany on 7 September, contrary to initial fears he had gone missing in the Thai capital.

This revelation came to light as Goh’s mother, Tan Lee Lie, 60, embarked on a desperate journey from Penang to Bangkok, hoping to locate her son.

The last communication between mother and son occurred on 5 September, when Goh sought culinary advice.

Little did she know it would be their final exchange.

Mother in the Dark About Son’s Personal Life

Accompanied by Malaysian diplomatic staff, Tan’s inquiries at airline offices and immigration bureaus unveiled a trail of flight bookings spanning multiple countries, culminating in confirming Goh’s exit to Frankfurt.

Before his sudden departure, Goh had alluded to employment as a chauffeur and potential work-related travel to the United Kingdom.

However, these plans were news to his mother, who admitted to being unaware of many aspects of her son’s life, including his romantic relationship.

With this new information, Tan’s focus has shifted.

She’s now calling on Malaysian diplomatic channels and international authorities to help locate her son, whose whereabouts remain unknown despite the clarification of his Thai departure.

Partner’s Family Raises Alarm

Before his disappearance, Goh had informed his mother about a job as a chauffeur.

He mentioned his employer’s intention to send him on a work assignment to Britain that September.

The mother was concerned when his partner’s family filed a missing persons report, prompting law enforcement to contact her.

Tan, whose predicament was reported by Bernama, filed her police report in mid-September.

