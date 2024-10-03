Busted: Sergeant Throws Illicit Party At Police Station In Shah Alam

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a startling breach of protocol, a police sergeant in Shah Alam, Selangor, was discovered hosting a private party in the lounge of the Anti-Vice, Anti-Gambling and Secret Society Suppression Division (D7) at the district police headquarters.

The incident occurred in the early hours of 28 September, when officers from the Shah Alam Integrity Division conducted a surprise inspection at 1:30 am.

They found five individuals – two men and three women – engaged in what appeared to be a social gathering.

The sergeant, another Malay man from the D7 team, a local woman, and two Indonesian women were among those present.

Some of the individuals arrested in the raid. (Pix: China Press)

Sounds of Suspicion: Music Betrays the Party

When anti-corruption officers arrived to conduct their raid, they encountered a locked outer door.

Despite this barrier, loud music was audible from within the premises.

Upon breaching the first door, officers discovered the inner door had been left unlocked.

They were met by a dimly lit space filled with blaring music as they entered the room.

Innocent Refreshments: The Surprising Party Spread

The stark contrast between the secured outer door and the accessible inner sanctum raised questions about the gathering’s intended privacy.

Investigators reported finding an array of snacks, cakes, and soft drinks, but no alcohol or illegal substances were discovered on the premises.

All five individuals were detained and taken to the Anti-Corruption Unit for further questioning.

The incident, reported by China Press, has prompted an internal investigation into security measures and conduct within the police force.

The assortment of food items appeared to be typical fare for a casual social gathering. (Pix: China Press)

