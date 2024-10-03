A Father’s Heartfelt Plea: Open Letter to Late Daughter Touches Hearts

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a heart-wrenching open letter that has resonated across social media, a father, Simon Leong, has shared his grief over the loss of his 13-year-old daughter, Jin Yao.

The emotional post, written in Chinese and shared on Leong’s social media account, offers a glimpse into the family’s struggle to come to terms with their loss.

“For two days, I haven’t been able to sleep,” Leong writes.

“Every time I close my eyes, I see your memories, your smile. I miss you so much.”

A Father’s Reflection: Courage, Love, and Longing

The letter touches on themes of regret and the desire to express love more openly.

Leong reflects on his daughter’s bravery while gently lamenting her final decision.

“You were braver than anyone, but you applied that bravery in the wrong place,” he writes.

Throughout the post, Leong’s words paint a picture of a loving family left behind – parents, sisters, and brothers – all hoping for Jin Yao’s return.

“Don’t you remember? We’re all here at home,” he pleads.



Finding Comfort in Faith and Cherished Memories

The family has found some solace in their spiritual beliefs.

Leong mentions that a spiritual adviser has assured them that Jin Yao is now “learning with Amitabha Buddha and Guanyin Bodhisattva in the West.”

Concluding his letter, Leong expresses gratitude for the 13 years of beautiful memories his daughter provided, signing off with “Love, your family.”

This deeply personal account of loss has struck a chord with many, serving as a reminder of the importance of open communication and expressing love within families.

A Family’s Promise: Honoring Jin Yao’s Memory

The family pledges to honour Jin Yao’s memory by completing the journey she left unfinished.

“In the days to come, we will help you finish your journey,” Leong promises.

Demonstrating remarkable resilience in the face of tragedy, the family vows to move forward courageously, regardless of the challenges ahead.

They conclude with a heartfelt tribute to their daughter.

“You are our family’s bravest, best, and most outstanding daughter. Farewell!”

A funeral service to celebrate Jin Yao’s life and bid her a final farewell will be held at Nirvana Memorial Center in Kuala Lumpur on Friday (4 Oct).

