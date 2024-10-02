Parents Seek Answers Following Daughter’s Tragic Death At Kuen Cheng High School

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 13-year-old girl has died after falling from the eighth floor of a building at Kuen Cheng High School.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening (1 Oct).

Brickfields district police chief Assistant Commissioner Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood has confirmed that the case is being treated as sudden death, according to Sin Chew.

Police initially suggested excessive schoolwork pressure as a possible cause, but the girl’s parents have urged against speculation.

Family Struggles to Understand Tragedy

The girl’s parents, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed their grief and confusion.

We never put any academic pressure on her. We’re trying to understand why this happened.

He added that they had allowed their daughter to play games freely at home and had not experienced financial problems.

The family revealed that their daughter had previously reported seeing a “ghost” in her school dormitory, but they had addressed the issue through a ritual, and she had chosen to return.

Student’s Final Words Caught on Video

A video has emerged showing the moments before the student’s death.

In the footage, the girl stands barefoot on the edge of a corridor wall, with a chair nearby.

Speaking in English, she addresses her friends.

I love you guys; I just want to say goodbye. I’m very grateful to all of you. Bye.

The student, visibly distressed, expresses gratitude to her friends between sobs.

A teacher witnessed the incident and used the school’s public address system to urge the student to come down.

However, it was too late when the teacher reached the scene.

School Issues Statement on Student’s Death

Kuen Cheng High School confirmed the death of a student in an official statement on its website the same day.

The school said immediate emergency measures were taken, and authorities were notified.

Despite these efforts, medical personnel confirmed the student had passed away.

The statement said counsellors would offer support to students affected by the event.

The school also urged against sharing unverified information on social media and requested privacy for the family, and would cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation into the student’s death.

It did not comment on the authenticity of the circulating video or provide details of the incident.

If you need help or someone to talk to, here’s a list of helplines:

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service

Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392

Talian Kasih

Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Befrienders KL

Tel: 03-7627 2929

Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia

Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)

Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327

FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind

MySejahtera Digital Healthcare

In the app, click on ‘MyMinda.’

