Malaysians Rally For Groom Left By Bride “Last Minute”, He Explains She Called Off Engagement In August

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Many people sympathised with a man who was allegedly left at the altar at the last minute by the bride.

The TikTok user Adam (@demflacco), believed to be the groom in question, posted videos of the sad situation on his account.

In the video, the groom’s family members on stage were visibly upset and in tears while they explained what had happened.

They decided to proceed with the ceremony without the bride. Despite his sadness, the groom delivered a speech calmly and thanked everyone for attending. He still wanted everyone to enjoy the evening ahead.

However, the story isn’t quite complete. During his live TikTok video, Adam explained that they were engaged in February.

In August, the bride’s family met with his family to call off the engagement and she returned the ring at the month’s end.

Their nikah ceremony was planned to be held on 27 September and the wedding reception in the video was on 28 September.

Adam said he went forward with the reception because the wedding venue and arrangements had been done.

It was still an unfortunate turn of events but he wasn’t left at the altar at the last minute as assumed in the initial videos.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.