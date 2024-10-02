Lembah Subang PPR Flat Residents Turns Boring Lobby Into 5-Star Hotel Vibe

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The People’s Housing Project (PPR) Flat Lembah Subang 1 residents in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, have given their sixth-floor lobby a stunning makeover.

What was once a dull and dirty space now boasts black-and-white mosaic flooring, hanging decorative lights, and walls adorned with golden flower frames, creating an ambience reminiscent of a luxury hotel.

The transformation is part of a cleanliness and cheerfulness competition organised by Kita-untuk-Kita (K2k), an innovative community empowerment initiative by Think City, from 24 August to 17 November.

Nur Suziela Sulaiman, 36, a resident and accounting administrator, told mStar that they initially chose a modern concept but then switched to a hotel lobby theme,”

More Than Just a Contest: Building Community Spirit

Fourteen households on the sixth floor pooled resources, raising between RM3,000 to RM4,000 for the renovations.

“Some funds came from close acquaintances, and we sold used items,” Nur Suziela explains.

The project, completed between 1 and 21 September, saw residents divided into planning and installation teams.

“The planning group, mostly mothers, focused on aesthetics and budgeting. The men handled the heavy work,” Nur Suziela adds.

Beyond the competition, residents recognise the broader impact of their efforts.

“It fosters a sense of community and encourages us to appreciate a high-quality living environment,” Nur Suziela concludes.

