Iran’s Missile Attack On Israel – A Malaysian Perspective

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

For decades, the Israel-Palestine conflict has been a focal point of global concern. Malaysia, with its majority Muslim population, has consistently voiced support for Palestinian statehood and criticized Israeli actions in occupied territories.

The recent missile attack by Iran against Israel comes after weeks of heightened violence in the region, including Israeli strikes in Gaza and Lebanon and the assassinations of key figures from Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

On Tuesday evening (1 October), Iran fired approximately 200 missiles towards Israel, for which the IRGC claimed responsibility, stating it was in retaliation for recent Israeli actions.

Israel’s sophisticated Iron Dome defence system and U.S. military assistance reportedly intercepted most of the incoming projectiles.

PM Anwar Calls for De-escalation

The Malaysian government has not released an official statement about the latest attack.

However, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for the conflict to be de-escalated.

He said the continued aggression and attacks by Israel in Lebanon, Syria and Yemen are deliberate attempts to divert the global community’s focus from its brutal atrocities and acts of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Anwar made a thinly veiled criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his comments on the recent escalation between Iran and Israel, saying that this was sacrificing innocent lives at the altar of Israel’s political leaders.

Netanyahu is currently facing corruption charges in Israel, which he denies.

Wisma Putra, Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has condemned Israel’s incursion into Lebanon and is working to evacuate Malaysians there.

PRESS RELEASE: MALAYSIA UNEQUIVOCALLY CONDEMNS ISRAEL’S CONTINUED AGGRESSION AGAINST LEBANON pic.twitter.com/3IjJAaS6jA — Wisma Putra (@MalaysiaMFA) October 1, 2024

Sunni-Shia Dynamics in the Malaysian Context

The Malaysian public’s response has been passionate and divided.

Many view this as a justified response to Israeli aggression, while others express concern about further escalation.

READ MORE: Palestine Conflict Sparks Divisive Debate Among Malaysians On Social Media

READ MORE: Zus Coffee Collaborates With MAPIM To Send Aid To People Of Palestine

Setelah setahun masih ramai lagi terhanyut dengan drama Iran serang Israel. Skrip yg sama drama yg sama. Semua tiket utk Israel menggandakan serangan. Buka lah mata utk memahami objektif perang/invasion ni. Sedihnya rakyat Malaysia pun terbuai #iranattackisrael — Athan (@atankent) October 2, 2024

Social media platforms have been active, with Malaysian users sharing footage of the attack and demonstrating high public interest in the unfolding events.

Some commentators claimed that Malaysian Muslims, who are predominantly Sunni, are holding back from publicly rejoicing over the attack to avoid giving credit to Shia-majority Iran.

In Malaysia, Shia Islam is officially banned, with the government recognizing only Sunni Islam as the official form of Islam in the country.

kesian Sunni kat Malaysia. Dalam hati gembira Israel kena serang tapi tak boleh zahirkan sebab Syiah yang buat. pic.twitter.com/JeW6ZKC2GD — ®ahmat 🍉 (@en_kermit) October 1, 2024

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.