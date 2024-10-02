Brother’s 600km Bike Journey From Melaka To UUM With Sibling As “Precious Cargo”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 27-year-old, Ee Tai Qing, kickstarted more than just his motorcycle—he ignited a journey that would become a symbol of brotherly love and unbreakable family bonds.

This fruit vendor from Sungai Udang, Melaka, wasn’t about to let distance, fatigue, or convention stand in the way of his younger brother’s dreams.

With 21-year-old Tai Zhi perched behind him, Tai Qing embarked on a gruelling 600-kilometre ride to Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) in Sintok, Kedah.

Their mission? To ensure Tai Zhi could register as a freshman and begin his journey into higher education.

Epic Journey Catches University’s Eye

The brothers’ epic two-day ride caught the attention of UUM’s top brass. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Mohd. Foad Sakdan and Deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Ahmad Martadha Mohamed.

They personally welcomed the road-weary duo to the Chancellor’s Building, recognizing Tai Qing’s extraordinary efforts to support his sibling’s academic aspirations.

Kedah Gazette quoted Tai Zhi, one of 4,195 new students enrolling at UUM, expressing surprise and gratitude for securing a place in his preferred programme.

I’m eager to gain new experiences here in Sintok Valley. I promise to focus fully and absorb all the knowledge imparted by the experienced lecturers.

UUM’s Diverse 2024/2025 Intake

The intake for the 2024/2025 academic session includes both local and international students across 48 undergraduate programmes.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Mohd Foad revealed that of the total intake, 4,061 are local students with various qualifications.

The university has also attracted international students for its undergraduate programmes.

“We’re pleased to welcome 77 international students this year,” Prof Mohd Foad said.

