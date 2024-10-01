Ready For A 100km Jungle Run In Taiping? Let’s Do This!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysia Ultra-Trail by Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) is crashing the 2024 party in Taiping, Perak, as one of 43 earth-shaking events, and it’s the only Malaysian gig on this world tour.

Over 3,000 runners from across the globe will descend on Taiping, a town that is part primordial Taman Negara and part P. Ramlee film set.

They’ll tackle five different race distances, each one a greatest hits album of terrain – from old-school railroad beds to plantation paths that’ll have you feeling like you’re starring in your own action flick.

Can’t handle the full 100km world tour? No sweat (well, actually, lots of sweat).

There are shorter, more laid-back tracks for those who prefer their trail mix with a little less nuts.

A Run Through History: Taiping Lake Gardens Join the Race Route

But the real headliner?

The jungle itself.

We’re talking access to areas usually off-limits, like some exclusive backstage pass to Mother Nature’s wildest party.

And as if that wasn’t enough to get your heart racing, the trail will take runners past the iconic Taiping Lake Gardens, a lush oasis that has been a jaw-dropping attraction since the 19th century.

Aerial view of Taiping Lake Gardens, the first public garden established during British rule in Malaysia, opened in 1884. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Taiping’s Green Team: Forest Guardians and City Slickers Join Forces

Wong Kah Woh, the local MP and Deputy Minister of Education is stoked about the event.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the aim is to captivate global audiences and invite travellers to experience the treasures Taiping and Perak offer.

This collaboration is a unified effort to promote the beauty of our state, marking a significant stride in rejuvenating the state’s tourism sector and inviting the world to explore and appreciate Perak’s unique wonders.

Tourism Malaysia and Tourism Perak have backed the initiative alongside the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The Perak Forestry Department has also lent its support, while the Taiping City Council is involved in local arrangements.

Malaysia’s Trail Running Revolution: From Underdog to Chart-Topper

And get this – Malaysia’s trail running scene is blowing up faster than a viral TikTok dance.

They’re now ranked 23rd worldwide and fifth in Asia, proving that sometimes, the best beats come from the most unexpected places.

The cherry on top?

The winners take home trophies made from ‘Labu Sayong‘, a traditional Malaysian clay pot shaped like pumpkins that have historically been used as water containers.

So, mark your calendars, dust off your trail shoes, and get ready to party in the middle of a Malaysian jungle.

You’ve got until 31 October to snag your golden ticket.

