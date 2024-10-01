Mystery Deepens: Malaysians Disappear In Bangkok, Families Raise Questions About ‘Best Friend’

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The disappearance of 23-year-old Yumi Ng Yin Yin, also known as Yumi, who vanished while travelling in Thailand with her boyfriend known as Goh over three weeks ago, has taken a bewildering turn.

The victim’s mother revealed a series of puzzling interactions with her daughter’s purported best friend (a woman here in Malaysia) that have only deepened the mystery surrounding the young woman’s whereabouts.

“She told me to start Yumi’s car engine weekly to prevent it from stalling,” the mother said, her voice trembling with concern.

“But why would she be gone so long that this would be necessary?”

Yumi’s Unexpected Trip and Missing Documents

The best friend, who remains unnamed, claimed Yumi had flown to Spain on 7 September after losing her luggage and documents in Thailand.

She suggested Yumi might be stranded there for up to two months.

However, the friend’s behaviour regarding Yumi’s car has raised eyebrows.

Despite promising to retrieve the vehicle from a repair shop and return it to the mother after three weeks, the friend has failed to do so.

Fears and Uncertainty Amidst Daughter’s Disappearance

She has also refused to disclose the garage’s location, insisting on handling the matter personally.

“I’m worried sick about my daughter,” the mother confided in an interview with Sin Chew.

“And now I’m left wondering – does this friend know more than she’s letting on?”

As days turn into weeks with no sign of Yumi or Goh, the actions of this perplexing best friend have cast a shadow over an already distressing situation.

Family’s Plea for Help

The mother added that her daughter left home with her passport, ID card, mobile phone and clothes.

The 23-year-old worked at a dessert shop in Farlim and had been dating her 21-year-old boyfriend for several months.

Both families have contacted police about the disappearance.

Public members with information on the missing couple’s whereabouts are urged to contact Goh’s brother at 017-4368411, his mother at 016-456621, or Yumi’s mother at 017-3129926.

