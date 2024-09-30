Mom In Confinement Touched By Ayamas’ Staff Who Surprised Her With A Soya Treat

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a heartwarming moment captured on TikTok, a mother going through confinement (or “berpantang”) shared her appreciation for the staff at an Ayamas branch in Seremban.

The video, which quickly gained attention with thousands of likes and comments, shows an unexpected yet touching exchange between the mother and the restaurant.

The story begins with the mother placing an order for a roasted chicken meal, requesting a specific cut of chicken (the thigh) and asking for a soy-based drink due to her confinement dietary restrictions.

She also added that if soy milk wasn’t available, any drink other than carbonated ones would suffice, as her mother might get upset.

What made this order special, however, was the personalized note the Ayamas staff included with the delivery.

Along with the meal, the mother received a can of soya bean and a handwritten note. The staff said the soya bean drink was her treat as the carbonated drink that came with the set meal could not be exchanged.

Screenshots from @nafanifi_/TikTok

The note also contained a kind message, wishing her a smooth and safe recovery during her confinement period.

The mother was deeply touched by this gesture, sharing how emotional she felt upon receiving the note.

In her TikTok post, she expressed her gratitude, saying, “Waktu berpantang ni emotional sikit. Dapat surat macam ni dah banjir satu rumah. Thank you akak Ayamas Seremban for being nice.” (Translation: “During confinement, emotions run high. Receiving a note like this made me tear up. Thank you to the Ayamas Seremban staff for being so kind.”)

The video struck a chord with many viewers, who flooded the comments section with their own thoughts and mostly are heartwarming.

One commenter remarked, “Akk Ayamas Seremban definitely is a mom,” while others praised the Ayamas staff for their thoughtfulness, predicting a surge in sales for the branch.

This heartwarming encounter shows how even small gestures of kindness can have a big impact, especially during sensitive times like postpartum recovery.

The Ayamas staff went above and beyond, not just fulfilling the order, but offering comfort and care to a mother in need of a little extra support.

