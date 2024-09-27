Jazz Queen Sheila Majid Leads All-Star Cast In Philharmonic Spectacle

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s music scene is about to witness a seismic shift as the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) gears up for its first-ever benefit concert, “Resonance for a Reason.”

Set to shake the foundations of Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS on 9 November; this isn’t your grandma’s orchestra night – it’s a full-blown musical revolution.

Datuk Sheila Majid, Malaysia’s undisputed Queen of Jazz, is at the heart of this sonic spectacle.

Known for her smoky vocals and magnetic stage presence, Sheila trades her usual intimate jazz club vibes for the majestic backdrop of an entire philharmonic orchestra.

Pop Meets Philharmonic: Misha Omar, Aina Abdul, and Amir Jahari Join the Orchestra

But Sheila isn’t the only heavyweight on the bill. The concert is practically a “Who’s Who” of Malaysian music royalty.

Datuk M Nasir, the Malay rock philosopher-poet, will bring his introspective lyrics to the orchestral realm.

Pop sensation Misha Omar, the soulful Aina Abdul, and the dynamic Amir Jahari round out a lineup that reads like a fever dream for Malaysian music fans.

Conductor Ahmad Muriz Che Rose, known for seamlessly blending classical and contemporary styles, will direct this musical juggernaut.

Youth Takes Center Stage: MPYO Joins the Pros

But this concert isn’t just about the music – it’s a clarion call for the future of Malaysian arts.

The MPO is using this platform to spotlight its talent development program, aiming to nurture the next generation of musical prodigies.

In a bold move, they’re featuring the Malaysian Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (MYPO) alongside the pros, proving that the future of Malaysian music is in capable hands.

With ticket prices ranging from RM888 to RM2588, this isn’t just a concert—it’s an investment in Malaysia’s cultural future.

Tax-Deductible Tunes: Music with a Cause

To secure your place at this historic event, call 03-23317007 for telephone bookings, email donation@mpo.com.my, or visit the MPO website at www.mpo.com.my.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this musical revolution.

And yes, it’s tax-deductible.

So you can headbang to M Nasir’s rock-infused classical set while feeling good about your contribution to the arts.

