Cameron Highlands’ Recurring Nightmare: Another Landslide Strikes

Cameron Highlands residents woke up recently to news of yet another landslide, this time near Sungai Burung in Brinchang.

This latest incident, causing a four-hour traffic gridlock, is not an isolated event but part of a troubling pattern that has plagued this picturesque region for years.

This most recent landslide occurred at the site of a controversial Permanent Farmers’ Market (PTK) project, an area previously identified as a Level 1 Environmentally Sensitive Area (ESAs) in the Cameron Highlands District Local Plan 2030 (RTDCH 2030).

ESAs are regions of high environmental significance that restrict development, agriculture, and logging activities to preserve their ecological integrity.

Dilip Martin, President of Regional Environmental Awareness Cameron Highlands (REACH), expresses his frustration.

Will It Take a Tragedy to Prompt Action?

He said this isn’t just another landslide but a symptom of a much larger problem – a blatant disregard for environmental regulations and sustainable development practices.

Dilip added that the conditions for Lot 15263 clearly state that the land should be used for operational offices and quarters, not commercial spaces, yet retail development is taking place.

The ongoing clearing of slopes in Cameron Highlands has triggered alarm among environmental experts, highlighting a cascade of ecological concerns. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The area under development reportedly lacked proper slope mitigation measures, leading to the landslide, which caused traffic congestion for nearly four hours.

How long will the Federal Government, especially the Ministry of Environment, remain silent without enhancing the enforcement of the Department of Environment in Cameron Highlands? Will the government only act after the loss of life occurs?

The Ripple Effects of Recurring Landslides

The recurring landslides are not just an environmental concern but a threat to the region’s economy, which heavily relies on tourism and agriculture.

Each incident erodes the physical landscape and public confidence in local governance, even as the constant traffic jams are making daily life unbearable.

"Gee I wonder why my parents only brought me to Cameron Highlands once when I was a kid?"



*experiences crippling 1-hour traffic jam*



…yeah, I don't think I'll come back to Cameron Highlands again. pic.twitter.com/seP7fBNHtt — Kuan Lim / threads.net@shinfatcatlim (@fatcatlim) June 2, 2024

As clean-up efforts wrap up and traffic slowly returns to normal, the people of Cameron Highlands are left with a familiar mix of emotions – anger, frustration, and a waning hope that this time, things might change.

The question remains: Will this finally be the tipping point that leads to meaningful change, or will it be just another chapter in an ongoing environmental tragedy?

Pahang MB Calls for Crackdown on Illegal Farming

In the latest development, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail has called for extensive operations to address illegal vegetable farming in forest reserves in Cameron Highlands to end unauthorised land clearing activities.

He said that the Pahang Forestry Department was fully responsible for the state’s forest reserves and must intensify efforts to prevent encroachment.

Cameron Highlands utilizes every inch of land for agriculture, primarily focusing on tea plantations and vegetable farming, contributing to over 60% of Malaysia’s vegetable output. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Strict action will be taken against those illegally clearing forest reserves for agriculture in Cameron Highlands to ensure the highlands remain sustainable tourism destinations.

Wan Rosdy’s remarks follow a recent joint operation by enforcement agencies, which targeted illegal vegetable farms spanning 14.86ha within the Mentigi and Bertam Forest Reserves.

The focus on the Mentigi Permanent Forest Reserve highlights the widespread nature of the problem, extending beyond a single location. (Video: The Department of Forestry Peninsular Malaysia)

