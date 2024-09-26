Tax Evasion Scandal Rocks GISBH

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain has dropped a bombshell: GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), a controversial spiritual group, has allegedly never paid taxes.

This revelation comes as part of a broader investigation into the group, which has already seen dozens of its members arrested and detained.

Razarudin said the police’s collaboration with the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) has uncovered a disturbing pattern of tax evasion.

He added that GISBH has been operating outside the law for years.

Public Shock: How GISBH Evaded Detection for Years

As the investigation deepens, the police have announced plans to re-arrest 34 individuals under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA).

Razarudin explained that police are dealing with a complex web of financial misconduct.

READ MORE: IGP Slams “Discussion” Proposal In GISBH Investigation – “Is That How PDRM Works?”

He urged the public to provide any information that could assist in the GISBH investigation.

The news has sent shockwaves through society, with many questioning how such a large organisation could have flown under the radar for so long.

Kenapa bisnes GISB bertahan lama dan berkembang sampai banyak cawangan?



Sebab tak bayar gaji pekerja,tak perlu fikir pasal kos pekerja,bayar KWSP,bayar PERKESO,bayar cukai dan bayar zakat.Pekerja di layan macam hamba abdi,di janjikan syurga,di pajak otak kononnya bekerja ikhlas pic.twitter.com/zBQ1Q3TSiu — Zuwairi Md Yusof (@md_zuwairi) September 22, 2024

Unraveling the Mystery: Daily Revelations Shock the Nation

The group, which has roots in the banned Al-Arqam movement, has long been a source of controversy in Malaysia.

READ MORE: Al-Arqam May Be “Dead And Buried” But People Are Talking About It Again

But this latest scandal has pushed it deeper into uncharted territory, with some calling for a complete dismantling of the organisation.

Besides GISBH, 17 other companies using the GISB name in their registration are also scrutinised by authorities.

With each passing day, new revelations emerge, painting a picture of an organisation that may have strayed far from its spiritual roots.

For now, the nation watches and waits as the full extent of this tax evasion scandal unfolds, compounded by other serious accusations, including alleged cases of sodomy.

READ MORE: Children Separated From Parents At Age Two In GISBH Charity Home Scandal

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.