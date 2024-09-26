Physicians Or Profiteers? Hartal Doktor Kontrak’s Uphill Battle In The Court Of Public Opinion

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s healthcare system is undergoing significant changes with the introduction of the Full Paying Patient (FPP) scheme.

This reform has sparked controversy, particularly regarding the stance of Hartal Doktor Kontrak (HDK), a group advocating for contract doctors’ rights.

Public opinion is increasingly critical of HDK, accusing the group of prioritizing self-interest over the broader needs of Malaysia’s healthcare system.

The FPP scheme introduces a new option in government hospitals, allowing patients to access specialist services for a fee lower than private healthcare costs.

This initiative serves two main purposes:

Providing specialists with additional income, encouraging them to remain in the public sector. Offering patients more affordable access to quality specialist care.

However, HDK’s response to these changes has led to public backlash, with many questioning whether the group truly represents the interests of both healthcare workers and patients.

FPP is a good step.



1. Specialist more income. Stay and serve in KKM.

2. Patient get better access to specialist level of care, fraction of cost at private.



Win-win solution.



Yg ckp pasal tak mampu ni cont lah treatment RM1 tu kan takde siapa cakap nak stop that service. — HartalDoktorKontrak (@HKontrak) September 24, 2024

HDK’s Concerns and Public Backlash

While HDK has raised concerns about the FPP scheme, public opinion has shifted, with many Malaysians now criticizing the group’s stance.

The primary worry among citizens is that the FPP scheme could create a two-tiered system within public hospitals, potentially compromising care for those who can’t afford the additional fees.

Jadi orang bising sbb time nak tuntut benda deme nak, kita semua jadi pro rakyat, pro doktor, sama2 marhaen berdiri sama tinggi duduk sama rendah. Tp sekarang they’re like throwing rakyat under the bus dan sokong tindakan pro-capitalist, iaitu bercanggah dengan essence “hartal” pic.twitter.com/91Ihde9WCI — mahNOTsorry (@0flameprincess0) September 25, 2024

There’s growing apprehension that specialists might prioritize FPP patients due to the financial incentives, potentially leading to wait longer times and reduced quality of care for non-FPP patients.

Many fear this could result in a de facto privatization of public healthcare, where those unable to pay for FPP services receive substandard treatment.

Some expressed regret for supporting HDK’s calls for protests against the government’s policies and treatment of medical officers.

The rakyat were behind you, supporting your hartal doktor.



And after all that, you're actually not even with the rakyat, you're just a group of selfish people that only prioritise your self interest.



Every fibre of my being regretted for supported you guys before. https://t.co/8JCytCgtFb — FIR (@fdajesfry) September 25, 2024

As the debate continues, it’s clear that public opinion has turned against HDK, with many Malaysians prioritizing improved access to affordable specialist care over the group’s concerns.

The implementation of the FPP scheme and other healthcare reforms will likely continue to be a topic of heated discussion as Malaysia strives to balance the needs of healthcare workers, patients, and the overall healthcare system.

