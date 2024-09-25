[Watch] Preacher Firdaus Wong Criticised Over “Non-Muslims Using BM For Social Media Content” Post

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Activist and preacher Firdaus Wong Wai Hung has come under fire following a Facebook post where he asked why non-Muslims create content in Bahasa Melayu, a move seen by many as an attempt to incite racial tension.

The timing of the post, coming soon after Malaysia Day celebrations, has further fueled public anger.

Critics argue that Wong’s comments are an unnecessary provocation in a country that prides itself on its multicultural identity.

Facebook user Parthiban Ramachandran disapproved, pointing out the compulsory nature of learning Bahasa Melayu in Malaysia and questioning the motives behind Wong’s post.

A Language for All: Reaffirming Bahasa Malaysia’s National Significance

Others also criticised Wong when commenting in the post, reaffirming that Bahasa Melayu is a language for all Malaysians, not restricted by religious or ethnic lines.

“This is Bahasa Malaysia, the language of the soul for all Malaysians!” declared Mahesan Selladurai, emphasizing the unifying role of the national language.

Louise Wong humorously highlighted the situation’s absurdity, questioning what language non-Malays should use if not Bahasa Melayu.

Meanwhile, Raul Yusof and Linnet Tan noted the pragmatic reasons for using Bahasa Melayu, citing the language’s broad reach in the Malaysian market.

Genuine Promotion vs. Market Capture

Wong made the comments during a recent interview in which he dove headfirst into Malaysia’s contentious waters of language and culture, questioning why the Jawi script faces such fierce opposition, even from within the Muslim community.

But that wasn’t all—Wong had a few more pointed observations.

Wong questioned the motives of non-Muslims, contrasting them with what he described as the genuine efforts of social media influencer Apek Cina a.k.a. Tai Zee How, who he believes genuinely wants to promote the Malay language.

According to Wong, they speak to each other in Malay even in casual encounters, unlike others who, he claims, are just out to capture the Malay market.

Wong also targeted those who oppose Jawi but have no issue with using it on product labels, pointing out what he sees as a glaring inconsistency.

While he acknowledged that influencers using the Malay language should be supported, he cautioned against being easily charmed by these efforts.

