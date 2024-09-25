24 Years Divorced, Yet Haunted: Ah Long Harasses Woman Over Ex-Husband’s Debt

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman from Klang, Selangor, finds herself trapped in an ordeal she thought she had left behind decades ago.

Divorced from her ex-husband for 24 years, she believed their lives had long since diverged.

However, the shadow of his financial missteps has infringed upon her life, as aggressive debt collectors or ‘Ah Longs’ seek to recover more than RM40,000 that he owes.

Unending Harassment: Ah Long’s Daily Visits and Threats

For two relentless weeks, her two sons and her 80-year-old mother have faced harassment from Ah Long enforcers.

These collectors have shown up at their home multiple times a day, leaving threatening notes and causing severe emotional distress.

She recounted how her family received over 20 harassing calls from various Ah Long groups demanding repayment and even surveilling her home.

Seeking relief, the woman, accompanied by her eldest son, turned to Bandar Baru Klang assemblyman Quah Perng Fei for assistance.

(Pix: Guang Ming Daily)

Unwarranted Involvement: No Grounds for Harassment

Quah highlighted that the woman is neither a borrower nor a guarantor; therefore, there is no justification for involving her and her family in the debt collection process.

“There must be a contract for borrowing money,” he said.

“Debt collection should be pursued through legal channels, rather than resorting to illegal methods, intimidation, or other coercive tactics.”

He also called on the public to report to the police as soon as possible when faced with such issues.

(Pix: Guang Ming Daily)

