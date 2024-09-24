[Watch] Woman Scammed Out Of RM12,000 In Online Car Purchase

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman recently lost RM12,000 to a scammer while attempting to purchase a car online, underscoring the risks of digital transactions.

The incident, shared by TikTok user @bro_wong, who is renowned for his educational content on car buying, highlights the need for caution.

The woman believed she was paying a deposit for a Honda City, priced at RM24,000, to an individual claiming to be part of Bro Wong’s team.

Trusting the scammer, she transferred RM12,000 to a personal account under the name “Muhammad Zharif,” a supposed employee.

However, it was later confirmed that no such employee existed within his company when the woman came to claim the car.



Limited Recourse for Recovering Lost Funds

When the woman sought help to retrieve her funds, Bro Wong explained that he could do little, as the payment was made to a personal account, not the company’s official account.

He stressed the importance of ensuring payments are made to verified company accounts to avoid falling victim to scams.

The scammer’s tactics included creating fake websites and Facebook accounts that closely resembled legitimate car dealerships and using stolen content to lure potential buyers.

Once victims made payments, the scammer vanished, leaving them with no recourse.

Educational Reenactment: A Lesson in Caution

Bro Wong’s video, a reenactment based on this real-life incident, aims to educate the public and prevent others from experiencing similar losses.

It highlights the critical need for vigilance and thorough verification in online dealings, especially when significant sums of money are involved.

This unfortunate incident serves as a powerful warning: in the digital age, trust must be earned, and due diligence is essential to protect oneself from financial and emotional harm.

Always verify the authenticity of sellers and platforms before making any financial commitments.

READ MORE: Mastering The Sob Story Game: Woman Outsmarts Scammers At The Mall

READ MORE: Scam Jam: Bank Negara Malaysia’s Rock-Solid Plan To Crush Fraud

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.