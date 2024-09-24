[Watch] Reckless “Basikal Lajak” Gang Returns: Thrills And Dangers On Kuala Lumpur Streets

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A disturbing scene recently unfolded as a group of children, riding modified bicycles known as “basikal lajak,” take to the streets in a dangerous display of speed and defiance.

This reckless behaviour, captured in a viral video shared on social media, has reignited public concern over the safety and supervision of young riders.

The video, posted by the Facebook page “Sukan Star TV–sstv.my,” shows at least ten children racing downhill in the Cheras area, adopting a perilous “Superman” riding position.

The thrill-seekers are seen ignoring red lights and narrowly avoiding collisions with vehicles, their antics filmed by onlookers.



Echoes of the Sam Ke Ting Case

The video does not specify the date and time of the recording, but authorities have confirmed that it was filmed near a shopping mall in Cheras.

In response to the video, a Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department spokesperson stated that the police are investigating the incident and will release further details once available.

This is hardly the first time such incidents have occurred, as similar reckless behavior by young cyclists has been reported in the past.

This resurgence of the “basikal lajak” phenomenon is reminiscent of the notorious Sam Ke Ting case, which brought national attention to the dangers posed by these modified bicycles.

In that case, Sam was involved in a tragic accident that resulted in the deaths of eight teenage cyclists., highlighting the severe risks associated with such activities.

The Anatomy of Basikal Lajak: A Thrill-Seeker’s Ride

Basikal lajak are heavily modified bicycles, often fixed-gear bikes, with altered handlebars, plastic sports rims, and specific racing setups.

The phenomenon of basikal lajak has been linked to the glorification of “Mat Rempit” culture, as younger generations see it as an adrenaline-fueled sport or a form of rebellion.

Amendments to laws aim to address dangerous riding behaviours, specifically targeting youths engaged in racing or riding under the influence, including “basikal lajak” participants and “Mat Rempits.”

There are calls for multi-ministry solutions to address the basikal lajak problem, focusing on enforcing safety regulations and understanding the social factors contributing to this cycling phenomenon.

