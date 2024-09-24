Three Days In And This Malaysian Claims Her iPhone 16 Pro Max Has Screen Issues

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a recent incident, a user of the newly released iPhone 16 Pro Max in Malaysia experienced significant screen issues just three days after purchasing the device.

The user, identified as Laila Mysarah, encountered this problem, sparking discussions about the quality control of Apple’s latest flagship phone.

Xavier Naxa, a tech commentator, highlighted the situation on social media, warning users to keep an eye on any potential quality issues, particularly involving the screen, battery, or other hardware components.

Naxa noted that while software-related problems can often be resolved with iOS updates, hardware issues require a visit to the Apple Service Center for warranty claims.

This is not the first time Apple’s new products have faced early quality control issues.

Last year, users of the iPhone 15 Pro reported severe overheating problems, which were eventually fixed through software updates.

However, hardware malfunctions, like the one experienced by Laila, may be more complex to resolve, requiring direct intervention by Apple.

User Caution Advised

Naxa further advised iPhone 16 buyers to remain vigilant and distinguish between software and hardware issues.

While minor glitches could be handled with iOS updates, more serious problems such as screen malfunctions, like the one faced by Laila, necessitate action from Apple service providers.

In reaction to the incident, a commenter, Asrol Iberahim (@azrullez), humorously remarked, “Moral of the story: there’s no need to be the first user for every newly launched gadget. It’s better to wait at least 3-6 months after the launch before buying.”

This incident serves as a reminder that first-generation products are often susceptible to early-stage defects, whether in software or hardware, and users should be prepared for potential teething problems.

