It’s Just Groceries, But With A Huge Side Of Love

The love of parents for their children knows no bounds.

In fact, their sacrifices in raising and caring for their children cannot be compared to money or material possessions in this world.

Because of their deep love, some parents still take on the responsibility of providing necessities even though their children have gotten married, especially for daughters.

Buys Groceries Even Though Daughter is Married

This is what a woman experienced when her beloved father continued to take responsibility and treated her as if she were still under his care.

Through a video shared on TikTok by @fyfa09, the woman’s father and younger sister are seen visiting her home just to deliver groceries.

What caught attention was the father’s actions and how he treated his beloved daughter, even though she was already married.

https://www.tiktok.com/@fyfa09/video/7416601208976051477

In the video, you can see the father carrying a bucket filled with fresh groceries, while the younger sister carried dry goods.

Among the fresh groceries the father bought for his daughter were prawns, chicken, fish, squid, meat, and vegetables like cucumbers and cabbage.

Dry goods such as oyster sauce, eggs, salt, oil, several cans of sardines, seasoning for fried rice and fried vermicelli, as well as two sacks of rice, were also purchased by the father.

He even bought trash bags specifically for his beloved daughter.

Looking at the stock, the groceries bought by the father would last his daughter for a month!

It was understood that the father delivers these groceries to his daughter every month.

Gives the Same Care to Other Children, Sometimes Gives Pocket Money

The woman also mentioned in the comments section that her father provides the same care for her other siblings, even though some of them are also married.

Occasionally, she also receives pocket money ranging from RM50 to RM100 from her father.

Father’s Actions & Care Move Many

The video, which has garnered over 1.1 million views, has certainly caught the attention of many.

Social media users were deeply moved by the care shown by a father towards his daughter.

Some felt saddened because they could not experience such love due to the passing of their fathers.

Others shared similar experiences of feeling the boundless love from their parents.

