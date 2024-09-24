How A Million-Ringgit Dream Of Impregnating A Beautiful Woman Cost A Man RM25K

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a digital age where scams lurk behind every click, a 49-year-old man’s story is a cautionary tale of deception and misplaced trust.

It all started innocently enough—a seemingly genuine online ad promising a lucrative deal for sperm donation.

The bait? A million ringgit reward for aiding a woman’s quest for motherhood.

But what unfolded was a masterclass in manipulation.

The Illusion of Legitimacy: Enter the ‘Lawyer’

Lured by the promise of easy money, the victim, known only as Lee, reached out, only to be contacted by a woman named Chen, supposedly from Singapore.

She painted a picture of legitimacy, introducing a so-called “lawyer” to handle the transaction.

The promise was simple: impregnate Chen and pocket RM1 million.

Yet, as the plot thickened, so did the layers of deceit.

The Price of Sincerity: A Costly Deposit

Lee was asked to pay a RM1,000 deposit—an alleged test of sincerity—followed by a staggering RM24,000 “handling fee” to unlock an advance of RM300,000.

With each payment, the dream of riches seemed within reach, until the demands escalated to an additional RM30,000 for international transfer fees.

It was then that the scales fell from Lee’s eyes.

Realization dawned, bitter and unforgiving: he had been ensnared by a sophisticated fraud.

The Allure of Easy Money: A Price Too High

His pockets were lighter by RM25,000, and he stood before the press, flanked by MCA Public Services and Complaints Department head, Datuk Seri Michael Chong, to recount his ordeal.

Chong contacted the law firm supposedly involved, and they confirmed Chen wasn’t their client—the scammers had hijacked their name.

The promise of easy money can be intoxicating, but as Lee learned, it often comes at a steep price.

His story is not just one of loss but also of an indignant awakening to the harsh realities of online deceit.

