Condo Drama: Palestinian Flag Sparks Complaints

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A scriptwriter who goes by @adza_irda on TikTok shared a video alleging that there had been multiple complaints from fellow condominium residents over her Palestinian flag.

Adza who had put up a Palestinian flag outside one of the windows at her condominium expressed disbelief at the complaints, even using the term “zionists” to describe those who were not happy with her flag.

Her caption reflected her surprise at encountering what she alleged as pro-Israel sentiment within her condominium community.

In her video, a security guard had dropped by Adza’s unit to tell her about the complaints. Adza then took to removing the flag from her window.

This video touches on the sensitive and ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, a topic that often stirs strong emotions and divides opinions globally, including in Malaysia.

Social media platforms like TikTok have become spaces for individuals to voice their support or opposition to various political causes, and this post appears to be a personal expression of solidarity with Palestine.

Due to the sensitive nature of the issue, the creator has chosen to turn off the comments on the post, likely to avoid any potential conflicts or heated discussions in the comment section.

This decision reflects how polarizing the topic of the Israel-Palestine conflict can be, especially on social media platforms where opinions can quickly escalate into debates.

Did you know Malaysia’s National Emblems (Control of Display) Act 1949 states that “no person shall display in public or at or within any school any national emblem”, with several exceptions. This is with reference to flags of foreign countries.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.