[Watch] Two Chinese Tourists Crushed By Fallen Tree And Building Debris In George Town

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tragedy struck the vibrant streets of Penang recently as two Chinese tourists, a father in his 50s and his daughter in her 30s, were confirmed dead after a tree and portions of a building collapsed onto their parked car at the Pinang Peranakan Mansion on Lebuh Gereja.

The victims were trapped in the wreckage for nearly three hours before their lifeless bodies were recovered at 5:15 pm.

CCTV recording showed that the victims had just entered their car after leaving the premises when the massive tree, measuring approximately three embraces in size, detached from the two-story building and came crashing down, bringing with it chunks of concrete.

The falling debris crushed three parked cars, including the one the unfortunate father and daughter occupied.

Multi-Agency Rescue Effort Amidst Challenging Conditions

The heart-wrenching scene unfolded as emergency responders from the Fire and Rescue Department, police, Civil Defence Force (APM), and Penang City Council (MBPP) worked tirelessly to cut through the fallen tree and clear the debris.

The narrow space and limited access to machinery and cranes made the recovery process arduous.

Rescuers also faced challenges due to the unpredictable weather, and they cannot rule out the possibility that the recent storms or strong winds in Penang may have caused the tree to fall.

The woman was found trapped in the front passenger seat while her father was seated in the back.

Harian Metro reported that the car’s driver, whose identity and nationality remain unknown, managed to escape the vehicle and has yet to be located.

Korean Man Narrowly Escapes Disaster

A 44-year-old Korean man was at the scene but escaped the disaster and has lingering fears when he recalls the incident afterwards.

According to Sin Chew, he has lived in Penang for 13 years, and his children also study here.

Before the tree fell, the man, with his wife and a Korean friend, was about to leave after completing the visit.

When they reached the door, they found that it was raining heavily, so they had to return to the museum.

Unexpectedly, the tree fell down about 30 seconds after they returned to the museum.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.