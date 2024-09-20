Throwback Vibes: When Andy Lau And Hong Kong Stars Took Melaka By Storm In ’86

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Rewind to 1986, and picture this: the bustling city of Melaka, a football field, and some of the biggest Hong Kong stars ready to kick it for charity.

Leading the lineup was none other than Andy Lau, the multi-talented legend who could do it all—sing, act, and even score goals.

Alongside him were fellow icons Alan Tam and Eric Tsang, adding their own flair to the mix.

Tam, with his killer vocals and stage presence, and Eric, the comedic genius who could light up any room, made this a squad to remember.

Recently, nostalgic photos from this iconic event have resurfaced online, shared by locals who fondly remember the Hong Kong celebrity football team’s visit.

The Legendary “Towkay” Takes the Field

The legendary Datuk Wira Soh Chin Aun took to the field on the Malaysian side.

Known as “Towkay,” Soh was celebrated for his leadership and defensive skills, making him a cherished figure in Malaysian football.

His participation added an extra layer of excitement, as fans were eager to see this national hero in action against the Hong Kong stars.

It was the ultimate crossover event, where the glitz of Hong Kong’s entertainment scene met the passion of Malaysian football fans, creating a moment that still hits differently today.

Other Hong Kong stars in the game included ‘三哥’ (Third Brother) Michael Miu Kiu-wai, Danny Lau Dan, Anthony Chan, Felix Wong Yat Wah, Andrew Lam Man Chung and Kent Tong Chun-Yip.

Timing of the Match: Just Weeks Before the 1986 General Election

Spotting these stars in the photos is like a time capsule to the past, revealing one’s age with each familiar face recognized.

Notably, behind Tsang in one of the photos is a banner reading “Melaka MCA Charity Football Match For Beautifying Bukit Cina,” with other images indicating the event took place on 6 July at the Hang Tuah Stadium.

Looking back at history, this match occurred just a few weeks before the 1986 general election, a period marked by significant events such as the arrest of MCA President Tan Koon Swan in Singapore, the deposit-taking cooperatives crisis, and the Bukit Cina controversy.

It was also the golden era of Malaysian football, with Soh hailing from Melaka.

In the 1986 election, he ran as an MCA candidate for the Kota Melaka parliamentary seat but was defeated by a young Lim Guan Eng.

A Timeless Legacy

This charity match wasn’t just a page from the entertainment section; it was also a chapter in political history.

Fast forward to now, and that 1986 match is still iconic.

It’s a nostalgic trip back to when Hong Kong’s entertainment industry was at its peak in Malaysia, when TVB VHS tape rental stores were the norm and when Lau and his crew showed us how to use star power for a cause.

Adding a romantic twist to this legendary trip, Lau met his future wife, local beauty Carol Chu, during this visit to Malaysia—a story for another day.

Their meeting added a personal milestone to an already memorable event, intertwining his personal life with this iconic moment in entertainment history.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or just discovering the magic of this era, one thing’s for sure: this was a legendary moment that will always have a place in our hearts.

A photo of Lau’s wife Chu taken in the 80s. (Pix: Sohu)

