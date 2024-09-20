Running For Shark: Community Honors Slain Kulim Interior Designer With Memorial Run

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the wake of a tragic loss, the runners’ community is coming together to honour the memory of Mohd Sharqawi Abu Bakar, affectionately known as “Shark” and “Awie”, with a charity run this Sunday (22 September).

The event, organized by his close friends, aims to provide support to his grieving family while celebrating the life of a cherished friend whose presence left a lasting impact.

The memorial run will take place on 22 September at Taman Persekutuan Bukit Kiara.

Participants are encouraged to arrive by 7:45 am and bring their own hydration supplies for the 7km “gossip pace” run.

Contributions collected during the event will be directed to Mohd Sharqawi’s family, offering them comfort during this difficult time.

Turning Sorrow into Strength

Mohd Sharqawi’s friends describe him as a trailblazer who embraced life with enthusiasm and kindness.

Through this memorial run, they hope to turn their sorrow into strength and ensure that his legacy of kindness and camaraderie continues to inspire.

The tragic circumstances of Mohd Sharqawi’s passing have left a deep void in the hearts of those who knew him.

The 36-year-old interior designer was found brutally murdered in his Petaling Jaya home after confronting burglars.

Final Journey and Burial

Police investigation is ongoing, with authorities urging the public to report any suspicious individuals who may have sustained injuries during the altercation.

Buletin TV3 reported that the body of Muhammad Sharqawi underwent a post-mortem examination on 17 September.

Family and friends then gathered to perform his funeral rites and prayers.

The body was later transported by hearse to the Tunku Abdurrahman Putra Qaryah Sungai Limau mosque in Lunas, Kulim, Kedah, for funeral prayers before being laid to rest at the mosque’s cemetery.

