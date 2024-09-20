Mechanical Engineer Turns RM1 Masala Tea And Coffee Into A RM100,000 Monthly Empire

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

At just 27 years old, Kavievanan Subramaniam has brewed his way into the hearts of Malaysians, transforming a humble teh tarik venture into a thriving empire.

Today, under the brand Tea Thambi, the mechanical engineering graduate from Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten) manages two cafes and five stalls across Kuala Lumpur.

It employs a team of 17 and serves 2,000-3,000 cups daily, raking in an impressive RM100,000 monthly.

In addition to masala tea, the Tea Thambi cafes and stalls offer a variety of other items, including coffee, ginger tea, toast, and traditional snacks such as vadai and curry puffs.

But this success story of the boy from Cheras began with a simple yet ambitious idea in July 2020.

A Humble Start: Fewer Than 100 Cups a Day

Armed with just RM500, Kavievanan embarked on his journey by selling masala tea and coffee from a modified bicycle in the streets of Brickfields.

His daily 10-kilometre rides were fueled by determination and a passion for sharing his mother’s cherished recipe with the world.

In those early days, Kavievanan sold fewer than 100 cups a day.

However, his unwavering commitment to perfecting his brew and his keen ear for customer feedback soon paid off.

More Than Money: A Story of Resilience and Innovation

His meticulously crafted tea quickly became a local favourite, leading to soaring demand.

Within a year, Kavievanan saved enough to open a new stall and hire employees to meet the growing appetite for his delicious tea.

Fast forward to today, and Kavievanan’s business has expanded beyond his wildest dreams.

From pedalling the streets to managing a thriving business, he has shown that with passion and perseverance, even the smallest ventures can lead to extraordinary outcomes.

READ MORE: This Engineering Graduate Cycles Around Brickfields Selling RM 1 Masala Chai To Earn SOMETHING

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.