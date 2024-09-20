Did You Know? Pulau Gazumbo Is Named After An Island In A P. Ramlee Movie

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The small, artificial island of Pulau Gazumbo, floating off the Penang Bridge, has long captured the curiosity of commuters.

But did you know that its name is a nod to Pulau Kezambo, a fictional island from the classic Tan Sri Dr P. Ramlee film Panggilan Pulau (1954)?

A Forgotten Name, a Cinematic Legacy

Korang tahu tak dekat Penang ni ada satu pulau kecik dan nama pulau ni Pulau Gazumbo. Kalau korang masuk ke Penang ikut jambatan pertama tu nampaklah. 😀



🚏Pulau Gazumbo, Penang pic.twitter.com/H54zJCM6F4 — Cuti-Cuti Kaki Travel (@Cuti2KakiTravel) June 16, 2021

Pulau Gazumbo, originally named Pulau Kezambo, was inspired by the island in Panggilan Pulau.

Scientists and fisherfolk began calling it Pulau Kezambo, but over time, the name was distorted to the more widely accepted “Pulau Gazumbo.”

This subtle change highlights how cultural references can evolve over time.

What makes this connection even more special is that P. Ramlee himself was born in Penang, linking the island not just to his film, but also to the legendary icon’s hometown.

His roots in Penang make Pulau Gazumbo a fitting tribute to his cinematic legacy.

The Creation of Pulau Gazumbo

Pulau Gazumbo was created in the 1980s during the construction of the iconic Penang Bridge, situated about 1 km off the coast of the Jelutong dumpsite, between the bridge and the river mouth of Sungai Pinang.

While uninhabited and mostly unknown to tourists, the island has become a focal point for the local marine ecosystem.

A Marine Haven

Despite its unassuming nature, Pulau Gazumbo is rich in marine life, supporting various species such as horseshoe crabs and marine algae.

The island also serves as a feeding ground for many marine creatures, making it a vital part of the local coastal environment.

Preserving Penang’s Coastal Heritage

Looking ahead, the Penang state government aims to gazette Pulau Gazumbo as the first Marine Sanctuary in the Straits, preserving its rich biodiversity and highlighting its importance to Penang’s maritime heritage.

This effort ensures that the island, with its P. Ramlee-inspired name, remains a key part of Penang’s natural and cultural landscape.

So next time you drive across the Penang Bridge, take a moment to remember that this little island off the coast carries with it a unique blend of history, cinema, and nature.

