Tragic Hiking Accident Claims Life Of Devoted Nature Enthusiast

A 50-year-old accountant tragically died in a hiking accident in Bukit Mertajam, Penang, Tuesday morning (September 17).

The victim, Oh Ai Chin, fell into a 2-meter culvert in the drainage ditch of Zhuokun Forest Park in Bukit Mertajam, leaving her family and friends heartbroken.

Sin Chew reported that the victim’s mother had just returned from a family trip to Kuala Lumpur when she received the soul-crushing news.

“I kept calling her, but she didn’t answer,” the mother recounted through tears.

About 20 minutes later, someone came to her house to inform her that something had happened.

A Passion for the Outdoors

Oh, the eldest of three siblings, was an avid hiker who would often drive to Toh Kun Forest Park on weekends and public holidays to explore the trails with her friends.

Despite her mother’s concerns about the recent windy and rainy weather, Oh remained determined to pursue her passion.

“This time, maybe because it was raining, her friends didn’t go, so no one knew about her accident,” said the mother.

The grieving mother, still reeling from the shock of her daughter’s untimely death, urged the public to prioritize safety and avoid hiking during heavy rains.

She also shared that a doctor had examined Oh’s body and determined that there were no underlying health issues or signs of a sudden heart attack, leading the family to believe that she died as a result of the fall into the culvert.

