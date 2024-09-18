The Natural Rarity Of Low-Hanging Musang King Durians At Karak Karak Farm

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the realm of durian lovers, the Musang King reigns supreme.

But there’s an even rarer treat at Karak Karak Durian Farm, a hidden gem in Karak, Pahang – the low-hanging Musang King durian.

It’s as if the heavens have parted, and the divine fruit has descended from above, hanging tantalizingly close to the ground, ready to be plucked by the fortunate few.

This natural phenomenon is a testament to the farm’s dedication to preserving the authentic growth of its durian trees and the incredible workings of nature.

Foong Chan Kit, the man running this 10-acre farm and a former businessman who worked for the Asian Wall Street Journal (AWSJ) in Hong Kong, shares his awe for the low-hanging Musang Kings with TRP.

“It’s a natural rarity,” the 61-year-old from Kuala Lumpur explains, his eyes sparkling with wonder.

“The low-hanging formation is not something we can control. It’s a gift from nature due to the tree’s unique growth pattern.”

A Majestic Durian Landscape

As you walk through the farm’s lush grounds, you’ll be struck by the majestic presence of 350 durian trees, each with its own story.

Among them, the Musang King trees stand tall, their branches reaching out like arms eager to share their precious fruit.

And if you’re lucky, you might spot a low-hanging Musang King, a sight that will take your breath away.

Foong’s passion for durian cultivation is evident in every corner of the farm.

Dedication to Proper Farming Practices

With many years of experience and a commitment to natural farming practices, he and his partners work tirelessly to ensure the health and longevity of their trees.

From cutting grass to applying fertilizer and pesticides on time, they leave no stone unturned in their quest to produce the finest durians.

Beyond the rare low-hanging Musang Kings, the farm offers a variety of other durian delights, including D101, D24, and Black Thorn.

And with nitrogen blast freezing, visitors can indulge in these durians’ creamy, bittersweet goodness 365 days a year.

This is especially remarkable because the durian season typically lasts only from July to August and briefly in January.

Thanks to this innovative preservation method, durian enthusiasts can now enjoy their favorite fruit year-round, regardless of the season.

Unforgettable Memories

As you leave Karak Karak Durian Farm, you’ll carry with you not just the memory of the delectable durians you’ve tasted but also a newfound appreciation for the wonders of nature and the dedication of those who work tirelessly to preserve its beauty.

And if you’re fortunate enough to have witnessed a low-hanging Musang King, you’ll understand why it’s a natural rarity that deserves to be celebrated and cherished.

The farm has become a popular destination for Malaysians and tourists alike, drawn by the allure of the rare low-hanging Musang King durians and the picturesque surroundings that make for perfect Instagrammable moments.

The farm’s rustic charm and lush greenery provide a stunning backdrop for photos, with many visitors capturing memories of their durian adventures to share with friends and family on social media.

