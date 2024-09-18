The Lid Closes On Tupperware: A Nostalgic Staple’s Bankruptcy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a move that shocked households across Malaysia, Tupperware Brands Inc. and several subsidiaries have filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States.

The announcement marks a sad moment for the once-ubiquitous food storage brand that held a special place in the hearts and homes of many Malaysians.

Tupperware, terima kasih sudah memberikan kenangan perbekalan selama ini🥺 — Indibiz Kalimantan (@indibiz_borneo) September 18, 2024

With its iconic plastic containers and flexible, airtight seals, Tupperware was a staple in Malaysian kitchens for decades.

Mothers particularly loved the brand, who relied on Tupperware to keep their food fresh and organized.

Sejarah membuktikan, mengapa emak emak lebih menyayangi tupperware daripada anaknya sendiri. https://t.co/on8ckRIgAL — Cak To 🐣 (@muhtarblue) October 14, 2019

The Fall of an Icon: Tupperware’s Struggle in a Changing Market

However, in recent years, Tupperware has struggled to maintain its foothold in the market, facing stiff competition from cheaper alternatives and changing consumer preferences.

As Laurie Ann Goldman, the company’s president and CEO, noted, challenging macroeconomic conditions have exacerbated its financial woes.

The bankruptcy filing, which took place in Delaware, USA, follows months of negotiations between Tupperware and its lenders regarding managing over USD 700 million in loans.

The business continued to decline despite lenders agreeing to provide some breathing room on the debt.

More Than Just Containers: Emotional Value and Generational Ties

As part of the bankruptcy proceedings, Tupperware will seek court approval to continue operating and to initiate a sale process for the business to protect its brand.

The company had previously announced plans to close its only US factory by June 2024, resulting in the layoff of nearly 150 employees.

The news of Tupperware’s bankruptcy has affected many Malaysians who grew up with the brand’s products in their homes.

The colourful containers, with their distinctive “burping” seal, were not just functional but also held emotional value, often passed down through generations.

