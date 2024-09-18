Indonesia’s Masterchef Winner Fani Calls Malaysian Nasi Kandar “Berpasir”, Hopes Her Version Tastes Better

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Stefani Horison, better known as Fani, who was the winner of Masterchef Indonesia Season 5, has opened a restaurant in Tangerang, Indonesia, bringing Malaysian cuisine to the area.

The new eatery aims to satisfy Indonesians missing the flavors of Malaysia. “For those craving Malaysian food, you can come here,” she said.

Panho Panmee & Nasi Kandar features a variety of Malaysian specialties, including nasi kandar, creamy curry mee, chicken wonton, original panmee, and Penang cendol durian.

Boengkoes Official’s Food Review Sparks Debate

Boengkoes Official, a popular food vlogger, recently uploaded a video where he reviewed Panho Panmee & Nasi Kandar. Also present during his visit was Stefani.

In the video, Boengkoes tried out various dishes, including Stefani’s version of Malaysia’s favourite Nasi Kandar.

Stefani expressed her thoughts on why her version of nasi kandar stands out from those typically found in Malaysia.

She noted that while she enjoys eating nasi kandar daily, she often finds the taste lacking in Malaysia.

The Malaysian version seemed to be “less flavorful” and that she uses fresh ingredients for the Indonesian version.

This inspired her to create her own version, emphasizing the use of fresher spices and a more manual preparation process.

Stefani explained that one of the key differences is her choice to use fresh, homemade spices rather than pre-ground powders.

She pointed out that in Malaysia, instant spice powders are commonly used, which can give the curry a gritty texture.

“In Malaysia, they use spice powders, so when you pour it, it feels sandy,” she confidently remarked.

By using freshly ground spices, Stefani aims to provide a more authentic and flavorful experience with her nasi kandar.

For those who aren’t familiar, Boengkoes, also known as Yudho, is a popular Indonesian food reviewer on YouTube.

His content stands out from other food vloggers, making him a hit among fans of local cuisine.

Yudho, whose stage name is Boengkoes, was born in Jakarta on April 25, 1991.

He is not only a successful YouTuber but also an entrepreneur.

On his YouTube channel, Boengkoes has garnered significant fame by focusing on local Indonesian food.

His distinctive style and approach have set him apart from other food vloggers, making his reviews a must-watch for food enthusiasts.

In addition to his achievements as a content creator, Yudho has ventured into the culinary business, expanding his career beyond YouTube.

His passion for food is evident, and he shares his culinary adventures with his audience, further cementing his status as a dedicated food lover.

Born in 1996, Stefani’s cooking talent was evident even before she joined the Masterchef Indonesia competition, as she previously sold her homemade dishes at her campus and received positive feedback.

Stefani’s culinary journey began as a way to supplement her income, leading her to experiment with baking, pasta, and jelly.

In 2017, she also won the Surabaya Culinary Challenge.

Her passion for cooking often overshadowed her economics studies, as she spent more time reading recipe books and culinary magazines than textbooks related to her major.

Netizens React to Stefani’s Comments

Stefani’s remarks about Malaysian Nasi Kandar stirred strong reactions in the comment section.

Some viewers felt her statement was disrespectful, arguing that Malaysian Nasi Kandar uses authentic ground spices, not powdered seasoning.

Others mentioned that her dish looked more like Nasi Kari and shouldn’t be compared to the traditional Malaysian dish.

Despite the backlash, some defended her comments, suggesting the differences in preparation highlight regional variations.

