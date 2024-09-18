IGP Slams “Discussion” Proposal In GISBH Investigation – “Is That How PDRM Works?”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain has categorically rejected the notion of holding discussions with the management of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), the operator of welfare homes currently under investigation in connection with the alleged abuse and exploitation of children.

During a recent press conference at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) in Kuala Lumpur, Razarudin questioned the need for such discussions, particularly with the company’s top management, who are the centre of the police’s “Op Global” probe.

His comments come in response to a statement from GISBH executive chairman and chief executive officer Nasiruddin Mohd Ali, who claimed that no discussion was held with the management before the raids on 11 September.

“It is procedure that once we have gathered evidence, we complete our investigation and refer it to the Attorney-General’s Office for further instruction,” Razarudin explained.

“If we investigate and want to discuss it with the party under investigation, what then happens to the evidence that we have gathered?”

Engaging with Suspects Not Part of Standard Procedure

The police chief used an analogy to emphasize his point: “Let me give an example. A house is robbed, and we identify the criminal. Do I need to talk to the criminal? Is that the action that has to be taken?”

The raids saw 402 children aged between one and 17 being rescued from alleged exploitation and abuse at 20 welfare homes operated by GISBH in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

READ MORE: Controversy Erupts As Malaysian Police Raid GISBH-Linked Homes, Alleging Child Abuse

Razarudin stated that the victims endured various forms of exploitation and abuse, including sodomy.

GISBH has since denied the allegations and any links to the case, with Nasiruddin questioning the authorities’ move to remove the children from their care and claiming that the company should have been consulted before the raids.

However, Razarudin maintained that engaging with suspected criminals is not part of standard investigative procedures and that the police’s focus remains on gathering evidence and pursuing justice for the alleged victims.

Suspect Admits to Committing Abuse

At the same time, he said a caretaker at a welfare home linked to GISBH, who is suspected of abusing residents, is among the 171 staff members arrested during “Op Global”.

Razarudin stated that investigations revealed the man allegedly committed physical abuse against residents at the welfare home in question.

“As a result of the investigations and recorded statements, it turns out that the person who committed the abuse is indeed among the suspects we have arrested,” Razarudin said.

“The suspect admitted to committing the abuse, but we are still identifying whether the victim is among those rescued or still outside.”

As Razarudin confirmed, 740 conversation recordings have been made regarding the investigation into GISBH.

As the investigation continues, the Inspector-General of Police has called on the public to refrain from speculation and to allow the authorities to carry out their duties without interference.

READ MORE: Children Separated From Parents At Age Two In GISBH Charity Home Scandal

READ MORE: Often Linked To The Arqam Group, Here’s The History Of GISBH’s Establishment

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.