[Watch] Stranded At Sea: Hundreds Trapped As Kuala Perlis-Langkawi Ferry Runs Aground

A passenger ship carrying 567 people was stranded on the shallows near Kuala Perlis after being pushed off course by strong winds and huge waves.

The passengers endured hours of uncertainty as they awaited the high tide to resume their journey.

The incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Monday (16 September) when the vessel was caught in a fierce storm, forcing it off its intended path and leaving it helplessly grounded on the shoals.

As the sea water gradually receded, the bottom of the ship became completely stranded, with the distant Kuala Perlis jetty visible from the decks.

In the wake of the accident, passengers and crew members shared videos on social media, capturing the dramatic scene as technicians disembarked to assess the situation.

Widespread Disruptions Across Regional Routes

Sinar Harian reported that the incident occurred because heavy rain and strong winds pushed the ferry off its original course and onto a sandbank.

Efforts were made to send food and consider evacuation options, although the large size of the ship posed significant challenges.

The maritime enforcement agency closely watched the situation, as continuous showers and storms in the region had already disrupted several other passenger ships travelling between Kedah, Perlis, and Langkawi.

Three boat trips from Kuala Perlis to Langkawi were forced to turn back, affecting nearly 650 people.

Passengers on these flights were offered refunds or the option to change their ferry ticket dates.

