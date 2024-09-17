Uncle Mike Who Raised 3 Muslim Boys Honoured With Maulidur Rasul Award

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Michael Tong Wai Siong, also known as Uncle Mike, who gained attention for his heartwarming story of caring for three orphaned Muslim boys, was honored with the Maulidur Rasul Award on 16 September.

Uncle Mike, 55, expressed that receiving the award has given him more motivation and inspiration to continue his charitable work and help even more people.

@hmetromy Michael Tong Wai Siong atau Uncle Mike yang tular kerana kesudiannya menjaga tiga anak angkat lelaki Melayu beragama Islam yang juga yatim piatu menerima Anugerah Maulidur Rasul. #BeritaTikTok #MaulidurRasul ♬ original sound – Harian Metro

“I feel deeply moved, I never expected to receive this award because I come from an ordinary family. For 16 years, I didn’t tell anyone about my story of caring for the three orphaned Muslim boys, until it was shared by Harian Metro.

“I don’t know what to say. This recognition from the Malaysian government has truly given me the drive to continue helping even more people,” he said.

The award was presented by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim during the national-level Maulidur Rasul 1446H/2024 celebration.

Previously, Harian Metro reported Uncle Mike’s story about how he had no difficulty raising Rafei Ahmad Fauzi, 29, and his two younger brothers, Rasyid, 28, and Abdul Rahman, 24.

He treated them as his own, despite having no blood relation and not knowing them beforehand.

Michael initially took in Rafei, who he met at a Gombak orphanage when Rafei was just 12 years old, wanting to provide him with a better life.

However, after discovering a note from Rafei expressing his sorrow over the loss of his parents and the separation from his siblings, Michael decided to also take in Rafei’s two younger brothers.

In the aftermath of Uncle Mike receiving the prestigious Maulidur Rasul Award for his dedication to raising three orphaned Muslim boys, social media has been abuzz with heartfelt reactions from netizens.

A video posted on TikTok by Harian Metro shows Uncle Mike expressing his gratitude for the recognition.

The video quickly garnered significant attention, with netizens flooding the comments section with words of admiration, support, and prayers for his continued well-being.

