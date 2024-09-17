The “Mini Jungle” Worth RM69 Million Near KLCC

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A particular plot measuring 0.36 acres and nearby prestigious landmarks like KLCC offers an unmatched location but at a price that has left many speechless.

The lush greenery enveloping the abandoned mansion adds a touch of mystery and charm, yet the supposedly RM69 million or RM4,500 per square foot price has sparked a mix of awe and disbelief online.

Social media users, particularly in the Mont Kiara community, have quickly voiced their astonishment.

Many dub it a “mini jungle,” pointing out the challenges of clearing the overgrown vegetation and restoring the site’s facilities.

Tanah belakang Avenue K, luas 0.356 ekar- untuk dijual RM 69 juta. Terkejut mat😂😂😂 ada rumah banglo usang kat situ sekarang pic.twitter.com/I2iPopQTe4 — Ikhwan (@JatIkhwan) September 16, 2024

A Price to Ponder: Is It Worth the Hype?

The debate rages on whether the price truly reflects its worth or is an extravagant stretch of the imagination.

As the conversation continues, this tiny urban jungle symbolizes the ever-evolving real estate landscape in Kuala Lumpur, where the value of location often outweighs the size of the land itself.

For context, the land prices in the KLCC area range significantly, with reports indicating RM 1,100 per square foot, equating to around RM 4,782,840 per acre.

In April, a 2.46-acre freehold land in Kuala Lumpur was sold for RM69.18 million.

This Government land of 11.04 acres is located within the shadows of KLCC Twin towers in Jalan Conlay. Market price could easily fetch RM4,000 per sq ft and that should give it a value of around RM2 billion if they tendered it out properly. pic.twitter.com/osAJJM4DPP — FreeMalaysian (@FreeMsian) May 17, 2024

