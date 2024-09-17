Deadly Homecoming: Designer Slain In Burglary Gone Wrong

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man’s return to his newly purchased home in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, ended in tragedy as he encountered burglars in the act, resulting in his brutal murder.

The victim, a 36-year-old interior designer whose name has not been released, was found dead in his apartment in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police reports indicate he suffered a horrific attack, with his body bearing the marks of over 20 stab wounds.

Assistant Commissioner Sharulnizam Jaafar, the Petaling Jaya police chief, reported that the police were alerted around 1 am by concerned neighbours who heard a commotion.

Police Launch Manhunt for Suspect

Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered the victim covered in blood, with multiple knife wounds to his ribs, head, and wrists.

The victim’s wallet and mobile phone were missing, indicating a possible motive for the crime.

In a cruel twist of fate, the victim had only purchased the apartment last year, seeing it as a fresh start.

Instead, it became the stage for his final moments.

The police believe the suspect may have sustained knife wounds during the altercation and are appealing to the public to report anyone with suspicious scars to the Petaling Jaya Police Station at 03-7966 2222.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 (murder) of the Penal Code.

