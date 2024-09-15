[Watch] Two-Hour Waits For Restroom At Tanjung Malim R&R

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The holiday rush is upon us, and it’s not just the roads that are gridlocked.

Social media is buzzing with a viral TikTok video capturing the chaos at a Rest and Relax (R&R) station in Tanjung Malim, Perak, where lines for the public toilets rival concerts.

In the video, weary travellers snake around the petrol station, waiting their turn to answer nature’s call.

The scene has sparked an outpouring of reactions from netizens, who liken the situation to the festive madness of a holiday season.

“Why is it so crazy this time? It feels like the Raya exodus,” exclaimed some users, echoing the sentiments of many caught in the fray.

Holding It Together

Others are considering extreme measures, holding out rather than facing that line.

It’s not just the wait; it’s the state and smell of the toilets, people lamented.

Some chimed in with a dose of reality: it’s always packed here on weekends, let alone during public holidays and school breaks.

Oddly enough, the line is long only in the women’s restroom, while the men’s is just fine.

With over 369,000 views and counting, this TikTok sensation is a stark reminder of the trials and tribulations of holiday travel.

As the clip continues to circulate, one thing is clear: patience is the ultimate travel companion during holiday season.

